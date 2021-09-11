Dekkers played well in relief of Purdy

“We believe in Brock and he’s a tremendous leader in our program. He certainly doesn’t want the end result of what happened today. He’s a guy that’s worked really, really hard and if I know Brock Purdy, he’ll bounce back better than ever.”

Corny cliche

Campbell isn’t one to shy away from a football cliche but there’s one he does not subscribe to: Sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way.

The cliche seems fair on the surface. Footballs are oddly shaped and sometimes they literally don’t bounce your way. Campbell doesn’t buy it.

“I think that’s total BS,” Campbell said. “I always have and I always will believe that you make the ball bounce your way and unfortunately for whatever reason we’re lacking at that right now. It’s not that we don’t have good players. And it’s not that we don’t have quality coaches. But somethings, we’re a hair off.