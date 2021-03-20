David Carr joins father, Nate, as national champions for Iowa State

Technically only a freshman because of the extra year of eligibility NCAA gave all winter athletics, Carr gave a ton of credit for his title to Cyclone head coach Kevin Dresser and assistant coach Brent Metcalf.

“These coaches are amazing,” Carr said. “Metcalf has been with me this whole season and he’s been telling me the right stuff. He is telling me to trust my process, wrestle the same.

“I didn’t mind not having a big crowd. I could hear them clearly. When they told me to push I pushed. When they told me hard ride, I rode hard.”

It was a special night for Dresser as well as it was his first national champion in 15 years as a head coach, the first 11 at Virginia Tech. Carr and Gannon Gremmel, who took fifth at 285, were his 29th and 30th all-time all-Americans.

“Obviously a pretty exciting night for us,” Dresser said. “David Carr is awfully special and I thought he had a tremendous weekend of wrestling. He didn’t get rattled in any situations and was really mature with what on the books is a freshman. We are going to celebrate tonight.”

As far as Carr being his first national champion, Dresser was sheepish.