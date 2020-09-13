Cyclones will use bye weeks to resolve issues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AMES — Iowa State’s season opener against Louisiana went poorly.

All three phases had their issues and no one on the Cyclones hid from the fact in the post-game press conference.

The issues include, but are not limited to, the offense getting and staying in rhythm, the defense not allowing big plays and pretty much everything on special teams.

The bright spot for Iowa State is that it has two weeks to resolve the issues that coach Matt Campbell saw before the Cyclones travel to Fort Worth, Texas on Sept. 26.

“We knew, from our end of it, that we were going to have to work through some of those things,” Campbell said. “We were working through that against a very good football team — hats off to them. I’m not in a panic mode by any stretch of the imagination. As long as the attitude and the effort of this team continues, then I have complete faith that we will have the ability to get where we need to go.”

Safety Greg Eisworth, who had six tackles in Iowa State’s 31-14 loss to Louisiana, believes the loss is motivating.