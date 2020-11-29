Cyclones will put further celebration on hold

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The other thing good teams do, according to Campbell, is improve from week-to-week, which is something Iowa State has done to this point.

The Cyclones have won four straight after a narrow 24-21 loss to Oklahoma State on Oct 24.

“I think that’s the story of this team,” Campbell said. “This team has gotten better each and every week. There’s still a lot to do and a lot to play for but the fact of the matter is, we’re playing another really talented football team next week. If we want to continue to grow and reach our full potential, then we have to come back and take the same approach.”

The players have gotten Campbell’s message loud and clear.

College football: Cyclones in position to play for Big 12 championship The Cyclones were 5-1 in Big 12 play for the first time ever and now Iowa State is 6-1 in conference play and it sits atop the Big 12 standings.

“It’s going to be the same that it’s always been,” safety Greg Eisworth said. “Obviously we’re right where we want to be but we talked about this before the season even started. It’s obviously a big win and we’re going to celebrate and enjoy it but the next time we step on the practice field, we’re going to be locked in and focused like we have been all year.”

A win against West Virginia and Iowa State wins the Big 12 regular season outright. Lose, and the Cyclones still are likely headed to Arlington, but there is one scenario where Iowa State doesn’t make it.