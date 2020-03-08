Cyclones take down No. 2 Baylor

“I told our seniors before the game, ‘You’re going to play five minutes,’” Fennelly said. “Then you’re thinking as a coach, ‘this could be 8-0 and a first-round knockout.’ But our seniors played great. Nia got a stop, Jade hit a big shot and so we went back with them later in the game.

“Every coach loves the whole ‘team-win’ thing and that’s usually not true. Usually your two best players win the game and the rest of them stay out of the way. This is a game where everyone contributed.”

On Sunday, Iowa State was without one of its best players in Scott and its best player, Joens, had a tough time scoring against Baylor’s size.

“We knew they were going to be bigger, faster and stronger,” Joens said. “But we also knew we had to compete every play and we stuck together and grinded it out.”

This win over No. 2 Baylor tied for the highest-ranked win in Iowa State history. The other win was Jan. 14, 2004 when Iowa State upset No. 2 Texas Tech.

The upset provided Iowa State (18-11, 10-8 Big 12) the signature win that was missing from it’s NCAA Tournament resume.