Cyclones survive Panthers, turn focus to Cy-Hawk game

AMES — Iowa State still hasn’t rid itself of the early-season slow starts.
The Cyclones won on Saturday in Jack Trice Stadium against UNI 16-10 but it wasn’t always pretty.
“You have to go up the rough side of the mountain here,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “To be honest, it’s great to play in a tough game. It’s great to play against a team where you know you’re going to get their best shot because they’re really well coached.
“So much credit to them. But credit to our kids, too because you didn’t look on the field today and think, ‘Man, the Iowa State kids didn’t play hard.’ We played really, really hard.”
Iowa State corner back Datrone Young got an interception with 2:05 left in the game to put the Panthers away and tie a bow on an excellent overall defensive performance from the Cyclones.
Iowa State allowed just 275 total yards and just 45 on the ground.
The Cyclones were led by linebackers Jake Hummel and Mike Rose. Hummel had 10 tackles and Rose had nine, including 1.5 tackles for a loss.
Isheem Young also had a steller game recording six tackles and an earlier interception in the third quarter.
For as good as Iowa State’s defense was, the offense had a tough time.
There was one stretch in the first half where it looked like it had a rhythm when Iowa State got a field goal and followed it up with a a 14-play, seven-minute and 19-second drive that featured plenty of All American running back Breece Hall and All-Big 12 receiver Xavier Hutchinson. Hall capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run in a jumbo formation with seven offensive linemen in on the play.
It was the second half where the offense really sputtered.
Iowa State had a tough time running the ball and had a tough time getting chunk plays throughout the game.
“If you look at how we still win football games here, we run the ball and we stop the run,” Campbell said. “What wasn’t good? The little things.
“Offensively, just a couple of areas where we were a hair off on a couple little things.”
Mistakes were what cost the Cyclone offense. Receiver Joe Scates fumbled the ball on Iowa State’s first drive. The Cyclones recovered but it led to a eight-yard loss.
In the third quarter, receiver Jaylin Noel also fumbled on a catch that would’ve been first down but the ball popped backwards and went out of bounds resulting in a fourth and one.
Late in the third quarter, after one of the few big plays that was made, which was a Tarique Milton 34-yard catch, Iowa State followed it up with a holding penalty and a false start, which made it first and 25. The Cyclones were forced to punt from its own 39-yardline on that drive because it was 4th and 12 due to the penalties.
“I thought there were times when we were catching a really good rhythm and then some flukey things happened, right?” Campbell said. “Then you’ve got a couple penalties. The one that stands out was when we just got across the 50 — and I think for us that has been kind of a recurring them at times when we have struggled across the 50-yard line. When you look at it, if we don’t play well, usually there’s an area on offense when we don’t execute as well as we need to on the plus-side of the 50. I think that showed up again today.”
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy put up decent numbers despite the lack of scoring production. He completed 21 of his 26 passes for 197 yards. He also rushed nine times for 58 yards.
Breece Hall, who had a good first half with 51 first-half rushing yards, had a hard time finding daylight in the second half. He finished the game with 23 carries, 69 yards and a touchdown. Even though there were times he had times finding daylight, he also caught the second most receptions by an Iowa State player, with four catches and 31 yards.
“It’s important for me to not be one dimensional,” Hall said. “If the run isn’t going, then I know I can catch the ball.
“I felt like there were a few times where I got tripped up and I was about to be one-on-one with a safety, which I would usually make that safety miss,” Hall said. “I missed a couple backside runs, too. But those things will come now that I have a game under my belt.”
UNI shut Hall’s run game down by loading the box, which is something Campbell expects to see going forward.
“I would have to imagine teams will keep doing that,” Campbell said. “From our end of it, where can we continue to maximize our opportunities in the running game? That’s going to be really fun to sit, dissect it and obviously grow from it. And we’ll have to do that if we want to be the team we have the ability to be.”
Iowa State’s leading receiver was Xavier Hutchinson, who caught seven passes for 88 yards. But he was also shut down in the second half. Six of his seven catches came in the first half.
UNI played with Iowa State throughout the game and gave the Cyclones everything they could handle.
“To be completely honest, it was a lot of things you’d expect from a first game,” Campbell said. “That’s a team that’s not ever going to beat themselves.”