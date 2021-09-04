Cyclones survive Panthers, turn focus to Cy-Hawk game

“I thought there were times when we were catching a really good rhythm and then some flukey things happened, right?” Campbell said. “Then you’ve got a couple penalties. The one that stands out was when we just got across the 50 — and I think for us that has been kind of a recurring them at times when we have struggled across the 50-yard line. When you look at it, if we don’t play well, usually there’s an area on offense when we don’t execute as well as we need to on the plus-side of the 50. I think that showed up again today.”

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy put up decent numbers despite the lack of scoring production. He completed 21 of his 26 passes for 197 yards. He also rushed nine times for 58 yards.

Breece Hall, who had a good first half with 51 first-half rushing yards, had a hard time finding daylight in the second half. He finished the game with 23 carries, 69 yards and a touchdown. Even though there were times he had times finding daylight, he also caught the second most receptions by an Iowa State player, with four catches and 31 yards.

“It’s important for me to not be one dimensional,” Hall said. “If the run isn’t going, then I know I can catch the ball.