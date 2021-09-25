Cyclones shocked by Baylor in Big 12 opener in Waco

WACO, Texas — Each phase of Iowa State’s football team played well at times but each phase had key mistakes and had bad stretches.

Those negatives were too much against Baylor and No. 14 Iowa State lost to the Bears 31-29.

Iowa State’s defense gave up touchdowns on the first three Baylor drives and provided little resistance.

The Bears were averaging nine yards per play and quarterback Gerry Bohanon had 140 yards passing on 10 of 11 and two touchdowns and had 18 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Baylor ended the half with 146 passing yards and 67 rushing yards, totaling 213 yards. Coming into the game, Iowa State was allowing just 194 yards per game.

In typical Jon Heacock fashion, the defense upped its game in the second half. The defense forced a turnover thanks to an Isheem Young forced fumble and Kym-Mani King fumble recovery. It also allowed just 70 second-half yards and just no touchdowns. Iowa State actually held Baylor to -4 yards in the fourth quarter.

The one touchdown Baylor got in the second half was a special teams touchdown.

Special teams was Iowa State’s Achilles heel on Saturday.