Cyclones safeties coach Deon Broomfield is ready to get to work

AMES — Deon Broomfield has quickly risen into a position as Iowa State’s first-year safeties coach.
Broomfield graduated from Iowa State in 2013 after a successful playing career. He had an internship with the Iowa Central Community College football team before he went to the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. After a year on the Bills’ practice squad, Broomfield got into coaching full time.
He started at Division III Carthage in Wisconsin, then he made two stops within Missouri Valley Conference. The first at Western Illinois and the second at Indiana State before becoming a Houston Texans defensive assistant.
After a year in Houston, coach Matt Campbell hired Broomfield to replace D.K. McDonald, who took a job with the Philadelphia Eagles.
“I definitely kept track of how things were going in the program,” Broomfield said. “Any time you’re a former player, the program means a lot to you. Coach Campbell has always had open arms for any former players, so I’ve been able to be around, sit in meetings and hear some of his messages. I knew what was taking place here in Ames.
“Being in this profession, you always want to come back to your alma mater but really became enticing when I could see first hand what was going on and hearing the messages and feeling the culture that was taking place here. It was a goal of mine to get back here, especially with coach Campbell at the helm.”
If there’s one thing Broomfield has learned during his stops at all levels from junior college and Division III all the way through the NFL it’s that the fundamentals stay the same.
“Each level has it’s unique challenges,” Broomfield said. “From a coaching perspective, what doesn’t change are the fundamentals and the techniques. You still have to be able to tackle, cover and have eye discipline. The caliber of athlete is different but those fundamentals will never change when you’re coaching football.
“From the Division III level to the NFL, you better be able to tackle, get off blocks, you better understand angles and you better create turnovers. If you can do those things, you’ll be a great defense.”
Broomfield walked into Iowa State’s safeties room with a player who has embraced those fundamentals throughout his career in Greg Eisworth.
Eisworth is a three-time All-Big 12 selection and elected to come back for one more season thanks to a blanket waiver due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Greg brings a maturity and leadership presence to the room, and he understands that,” Broomfield said. “That was part of the reason he came back, so he could help the younger players. He sets the standard for everyone in the room and I don’t shy away from holding him to a high standard and letting everyone else know that you should be looking at the way Greg goes through his drill work, the way he communicates and the way he does the things that take no talent.”
The Cyclones had three freshmen safeties step into important roles last season in Isheem Young, Mason Chambers and Virdel Edwards with Young being in the most prominent.
Young showed why he was a four-star recruit as he was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. He recorded 50 tackles and forced three fumbles. Broomfield is excited to help Young hone his craft using Eisworth as the example.
“He’s a very talented player,” Broomfield said of Young. “In terms of raw athleticism, some of the things he does are very impressive. He’s a physical player. What I’ve challenged him to do is take on a stronger leadership role. You want your better players to be your stronger leaders, so I want him to take on that role.
“For his game, I want him to get really good at the things that take no talent because he is really talented. I want him to develop in terms of communication, alignment, angles to the ball — things that anybody can do. That’s where I think he can make his biggest jump as a player.”
Essentially, Broomfield wants Young to develop into an Eisworth-type player, who was also a four-star recruit.
“As a coach, I have to make sure the younger guys in the room understand that (Eisworth) is the standard and we want to keep building his standard so everyone can see that even though he’s as good as he is, he knows there are things he can still improve on as well.
“He brings a leadership maturity in how he goes about his work. He embraces being the standard bearer. When you’re an older guy — I thought he’s been here since 2015, he’s an old guy — but when you reach that level he’s at, he’s vocal about it and demands it from the younger guys.”
Meet the Iowa State Football recruits
Hunter Dekkers
Hunter Dekkers
Quarterback
6-foot-2, 223 pounds
Hawarden (West Sioux)
A three-time first-team all-state quarterback, Dekkers set Iowa high school records for passing yardage and touchdown passes. As a senior, he passed for 3,640 yards and 36 touchdowns. He finished his career with 10,628 passing yards and 126 touchdown passes.
Latrell Bankston
Latrell Bankston
Defensive tackle
6-foot-3, 284-pounds
Woodstock, Ga. (Hutchinson CC)
Bankston picked the Cyclones over offers from Boise State, Oregon State, Arizona and Houston. In nine games for Hutchinson, Bankston recorded 50 tackles, 22 for loss, including 11 ½ sacks for the Blue Dragons.
Aidan Bouman
Aidan Bouman
Quarterback
6-foot-5, 235 pounds
Buffalo, Minn
The son of former NFL quarterback Todd, Bouman passed for better than 3,100 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior and finished with 9,568 yards, second all-time in Minnesota, as a three-year starter.
Daniel Jackson
Daniel Jackson
Wide receiver
6-foot-1, 209 pounds
Cibolo, Texas (Steele)
Jackson has been invited to participate in the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He choose the Cyclones over 20 other offers, including Arizona State and USC. As a junior, Jackson caught 66 passes for 1,052 yards and nine scores last season.
Hayden Pauls
Hayden Pauls
Offensive tackle
6-foot-4, 263 pounds
Emporia, Kan.
A 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Pauls picked the Cyclones over offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Purdue. Pauls was the No. 5 rated prospect in Kansas by 247Sports.
Johnny Wilson
Johnny Wilson
Defensive end
6-foot-3, 250 pounds
Kansas City, Mo. (Park Hill)
Rated the 17th best prospect in Missouri by 247Sports, Wilson chose ISU over Kansas and Missouri, which were also in his final three. Wilson had 97 tackles, 28 for loss, including 13 sacks.
Craig McDonald
Craig McDonald
Safety
6-foot-2, 190 pounds
Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnehaha Academy)
McDonald did not play his senior season as he was ruled ineligible to compete because of a Minnesota State High School League bylaw that limits student-athletes to 12 consecutive semesters of eligibility from seven through 12th grade. McDonald started kindergarten at age four, and his parents had him retake the eighth grade.
Xavier Hutchinson
Xavier Hutchinson
Wide receiver
6-foot-3, 190
Jacksonville, Fla. (Blinn CC)
Hutchinson chose the Cyclones over TCU, Arizona State,. Utah, Illinois and several other programs. Hutchinson plans on enrolling early after catching 47 passes for 652 yards and five scores in eight games for Blinn this past season.
Willis Singleton
Willis Singleton
Defensive tackle
6-foot-1, 301 pounds
Gurnee, Ill. (Warren Township)
Singleton was a three-year varsity starter for Warren Township helping lead the Blue Devils to the Class 8A state championship game this fall. He finished with 14 sacks and 24 tackles for loss.
Tyler Miller
Tyler Miller
Offensive tackle
6-foot-9, 274-pounds
Jefferson (Greene County)
Miller was one of the top targets in the state of Iowa this fall as he picked ISU over offers from Nebraska, Purdue, Central Florida and Cincinnati. Greene County went 9-2 this season losing to Algona in the state quarterfinals. Miller helped pave the way for 1,400 rusher Colby Kafer.
Brady Petersen
Brady Petersen
Offensive tacklet
6-foot-5, 270 pounds
Ankeny (Centennial)
Petersen was a first-team all-state linemen who helped Centennial to an 8-2 season. A three-star recruit, he was No. 6 rated prospect in the state by 247Sports. Petersen had 12 offers, including a handful of MAC programs.
T.J. Tampa
T.J. Tampa
Wide receiver
6-foot-2, 171 pounds
Saint Petersburg, Fla. (Lakewood)
The Cyclones won out over six other finalists (Maryland. Wake Forest,. Rutgers, UCF, USF and Toledo) for Tampa. Tampa had 30 catches for 554 yards and nine scores this year for Lakewood and had 67 for 1,323 yards and 15 scores the last two seasons.
Sam Rengert
Sam Rengert
Offensive tackle
6-foot-7, 285 pounds
Milford Center, Ohio (Fairbanks)
Rengert took only three officials visits -- Iowa State Cincinnati and West Virginia – as Cyclones’ staff went back to its old stomping grounds to win Rengert over.
Mason Chambers
Mason Chambers
Safety
6-foot, 190 pounds
Schertz, Tex (Samuel Clemens)
Rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Chambers had 18 offers to choose from including Army and Navy. Chambers was a first-team unanimous all-district Class 6A selection.
Jordyn Morgan
Jordyn Morgan
Safety
6-foot, 175 pounds
San Antonio, Tex. (Cornerstone Christian)
Morgan, who visited Iowa State in June, picked the Cyclones over offers from Missouri, California, Boston College and Nevada. He is ranked the No. 85 safety in the country by 247Sports
Aidan Bitter
Aidan Bitter
Wide receiver
6-foot-3, 175 pounds
Lutz, Fla (Steinbrenner)
Bitter caught 54 passes for 807 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Also a track standout, Bitter has run 14.53 in the 110 hurdles, has cleared 6-foot-8 in the high jump and leaped 22-8 ½ in the long jump.
Michael Antoine
Michael Antoine
Cornerback
5-foot-11, 173-pounds
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons)
A mid-September commit, Antoine chose the Cyclones over offers from Missouri, Minnesota, Boston College, South Florida and Florida International. Antoine had 49 tackles, two interceptions and was credited for 10 pass breakups.
Hunter Zenzen
Hunter Zenzen
Outside linebacker
6-foot-3, 215 pounds
Barnesville, Minn.
Zenzen had several offers from FCS schools including North Dakota, North Dakota State and South Dakota, before selecting the Cyclones last April. Zenzen opened eyes when he recorded 26 tackles for loss as a junior.
Ar’Quel Smith
Ar’Quel Smith
Outside linebacker
5-foot-11, 200 pounds
Naples, Fla. (Naples)
Smith made his verbal commitment in August. He rose up the recruiting charts after recording 113 tackles, 18 for loss while forcing four fumbles and picking off two passes as a junior.
Koby Hathcock
Koby Hathcock
Long Snapper
5-foot-11, 200 pounds
Mesa, Ariz (Desert Ridge)
Rated as one of the top-five long snappers by Kohl Kicking camps. Hathcock also played linebacker for Desert Ridge, recording 72 tackles this season.