Cyclones reverse decision on fans, will play without them in home opener Sept. 12

AMES — The Iowa State Athletic Department announced on Monday that it would allow 25,000 fans to attend Iowa State’s first football game against Louisiana.

On Wednesday, after receiving the public’s feedback, Iowa State has decided to reverse its decision and it will no longer allow fans at the first game.

“Our department staff and I have worked very closely with Dr. (Wendy) Wintersteen and her leadership team throughout the summer as we jointly developed plans for this fall’s football season,” Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement released by Iowa State. “Over the weekend, Dr. Wintersteen gave our working group the approval to move forward with the plans that were jointly developed. Our department announced those plans on Monday, which included allowing fans, who purchased season tickets, to attend the first game.

“President Wintersteen shared with me on Tuesday evening that, after weighing feedback she has received from the community, she has decided to reverse the decision. As a result, we will play the season opener without fans.”

This decision came about an hour after Iowa governor Kim Reynolds said she supported Iowa State’s plans to have fans in attendance for the first game.