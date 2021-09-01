Cyclones pumped to have sold out crowds for first two games

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s our job as leaders to help guide them along and let them know what it’s going to be like,” tight end Chase Allen said. “You’re heart is going to race and things are going to get sped up. And who knows what it'll really be like. It’s the first one with everyone back again and it might be louder than ever and we’re kind of expecting that. It’ll be exciting.”

Allen said it’s not about taking the experience away from the young players but to make sure they know how to handle it. Things will speed up, adrenaline will flow and the players will experience sensory overload. That’s fine pregame, not during the game.

“We have to make sure everything is slowed back down before the game begins,” Allen said. “It’s our job as leaders to recognize that in the younger players.”

It’s one thing for Simmons and Remsburg who have played in collegiate games before, it’s a whole other beast for a player like true freshman Jaylin Noel, who is on the two-deep at receiver and will have an opportunity to return kicks.