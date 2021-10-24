Cyclones playing their best after slow start

AMES — After a disappointing 2-2 start to the season, Iowa State has put together a nice three-game win streak.

After beating then-No. 8 Oklahoma State on Saturday 24-21, Iowa State is now 5-2 overall, ranked No. 22 and playing easily the best football of the season.

“It’s a confidence booster,” receiver Xaver Hutchinson said of beating Oklahoma State. “Whenever you play a team that plays strong for 60 minutes and you can come out on top, that just shows your team can go really far.”

As much as preseason fanfare as there was, Iowa State was tabbed as a preseason top-10 team, and as disappointing as the 2-2 start could’ve been, the Cyclones were able to respond.

It's easy to have trust and faith when it's going well. Right? It's not really easy to have trust and faith when your back’s against the wall and things are going not well. And to me, we’re not naive. College football's really hard. We're not one of those programs where we're ever going to go up the really nice smooth side of the mountain. Every year we play, I don't care what they say before the season — and I really don't care really what anybody says — It’s gonna be the rough side of the mountain. And the leadership, the character, the team, that's the only chance we have a chance here to be successful.

Iowa State has shown it has the character and leadership it needs to continue trending upwards.

For as disappointing as the beginning of the season might’ve been, Iowa State still controls its own destiny on whether or not it makes the Big 12 Championship game.

“One of the great things that this senior class has wisdom and knowledge of: What were our pitfalls when we didn't reach our full potential?” Campbell said. “And what were the value systems that we hung on to and we clung on to? The trust, the process, the growth and keep getting better. Don't look at the scoreboard. Just keep going North. Those are values that I think this group has learned and I think the one thing I'm really grateful for is we do have great senior leadership.

“We have guys that really care and they've been willing to learn and grow. And hopefully that growth can continue to happen for us.”

THE SPECIALIST

Throughout Matt Campbell’s time at Iowa State, he’s had a specialist for every situation.

His punter was different from his place kick who was different from his kick off specialist.

Now, Andrew Mevis handles it all. Mevis has been great on kickoffs all season, recording 25 touchbacks. He’s also connected on 11 of his 13 field goal attempts, both of his misses were from 40 or more yards, where he’s connected on eight of his 10 field goals.

On Saturday, Mevis added punting to his list of duties and hit a 50-yarder that the returner got -4 yards on. Three of his other four punts were fair caught.

“I think we've been trying to search for consistency at the punter position,” Campbell said. “I felt like that was the last missing key. And Andrew, you talk about an A player, I mean, Andrew got dinged up in the spring. We missed him most of the summer. And Andrew came to us (from Fordham) and he was the starting kickoff guy, starting PAT and field goal kicker and he was also their starting punter.

We really hadn't gotten an opportunity just with his health to give him a lot of quality reps. That bye week we started giving him some reps as the punter and there's something really special about him."

