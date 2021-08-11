Cyclones now have the leg to kick it deep

The only returning player is Isaiah Lee.

Campbell isn’t too worried about that. He’s high on redshirt freshman J.R. Singleton and true freshman Howard Brown, who played quarterback in high school.

“I think J.R. Singleton is one of the most talented young players in our football program,” Campbell said. “He has tremendous ability and is a rising star. Howard Brown has come in and he is, in my opinion, cut out of the same mold as J.R. Singleton. Howard is very mature and he’s as big as big can be — sometimes too big — but he can run and he can play quarterback, so maybe we’ll do a little bit of that.”

Campbell was mostly joking about the 6-foot-2, 325-pound Brown returning to his quarterback position, but also noted that if it did happen, Brown would be behind center, not under center since he’s never taken a snap from under center — so he’s at least thought about it that far.

Back at full strength

Receiver Tarique Milton has shown his ability since his freshman season when he caught 34 passes for 417 yards. But injuries have slowed him down.