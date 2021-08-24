Cyclones need receivers to step up

Milton played in just six games last season and caught 15 passes for 102 yards. Milton has proven to be a deep threat for the Cyclones — he got injured on a 42-yard reception against Oklahoma.

In 2019, he averaged 20.6 yards per catch. If Milton can stay healthy, he’s the perfect slot receiver to complement Hutchinson.

“What Tarique brings to the table is a guy who can threaten people vertically,” Scheelhaase said. “He’s made a lot of plays for us at multiple positions. It’s great to have him back and he brings a whole lot of experience to the receiver room just knowing the game and understanding defenses.”

Coach Matt Campbell said during media day that this fall has been the healthiest Milton has ever been. Milton is up to 200 pounds and Campbell is hoping that the added weight will make Milton more durable.

The third receiver will come down to Shaw and Joe Scates, who are both juniors.

Scates was a four-star recruit who hadn’t quite figured it out but Campbell and Scheelhaase have been happy with how Scates has performed this fall.