Cyclones looking to lock down Big 12 championship game slot

That was in 2017 after Iowa State upset No. 4 TCU. There were times in the last few seasons where it looked like Campbell’s beloved process was loving them back only for the Cyclones to inevitably fall just short.

Times, they are a changing. People look at the wins Iowa State has racked up this season and see that as growth.

Campbell sees something else as a greater sign of growth.

“I feel like there's a really good rhythm to the entirety of our program,” Campbell said. “From day to day, from game to game, there's an expectation and a standard that I think we want to live by and work really, really hard to play by when we have the opportunity to play the sport. And I feel like we're a lot closer to that type of program today than maybe we were even the last two years to be really honest with you.

“I think people see positive results and there (was) growth, certainly, but I think that the growth that's really happened over the last nine months has been a lot more internal and it has allowed us mentally and physically to work really hard to become the best we can be. I think there's a lot of ways we've grown immensely and probably more than we ever have in our program.”