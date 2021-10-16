Cyclones finally figure out the Little Apple

AMES — For the first time since 2004 Iowa State won a football game in Manhattan, Kansas.

Iowa State kept Kansas State at arms reach on Saturday throughout the game and won 33-20.

“It’s big for our kids, big for our team and big for our program,” Coach Matt Campbell said on ESPN 2 after the game. “We keep getting better and it’s been a trademark of our program over the last three years. We get better as the season goes and this is another great step in the right direction.”

Campbell has now beaten every Big 12 member at their home stadium at least once.

The Cyclones’ Breece Hall has his best day as a collegiate running back. Hall rushed 30 times for a career high 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Hall started the game with a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. After the explosive first run, Hall consistently churned out five to six yard runs with a few 10+ yard runs sprinkled in.

Quarterback Brock Purdy also made sure Brocktober kept on rolling.

Purdy was spectacular, completing 22 of his 25 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown.

Purdy spread the ball around with nine different Iowa State receivers catching at least one pass.

True freshman receiver Jaylin Noel led the Cyclones with five catches for 48 yards.

To add to his impressive day on the ground, Hall also caught five passes for 35 yards.

Iowa State’s best drive of the season came early in the third quarter. The Cyclones stopped the Wildcats on the first drive of the half and took over on the seven-yard line.

Brock Purdy and Breece Hall marched Iowa State down the field for an 18-play and 93-yard drive that took 10 minutes and two seconds off the clock. On the drive, Purdy and Iowa State converted five third downs to keep the impressive drive alive.

That drive put Iowa State up 27-7 and the Cyclones coasted to the finish line.

Special teams had been a sticking point for Iowa State this season but kicker Andrew Mevis came through for the Cyclones.

Mevis made all four of his field goal attempts and all four were from at least 40 yards.

The only hitch in Iowa State’s get along was, surprisingly, the defense.

The defense wasn’t bad by any means but the Cyclones did allow a season-high 342 yards and averaged 6.1 yards per play.

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaugn rushed the ball 18 times for 87 yards and had three catches for 28 yards.

Iowa State’s defense was led by Mike Rose, who had nine tackles, and Will McDonald, who had two strip sacks.

Iowa State hosts undefeated Oklahoma State next Saturday.

