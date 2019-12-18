AMES — Matt Campbell is poised to sign Iowa State’s best recruiting class in the internet-recruiting era on Wednesday during the early national signing period.
The class is ranked No. 39 overall and No. 4 in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma, Texas and TCU.
Once again, Campbell and his staff relied heavily on Iowa and Midwest states, which has been a focus since they took over.
Iowa State has 21 commitments and of those, 11 are from the Midwest, including four from Iowa. The other 10 not from the Midwest are from Florida (5), Texas (3), Arizona (1) and Georgia (1).
The crown jewel of the recruiting class is 2019 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year Hunter Dekkers, who went to West Sioux and hails from Hawarden.
Dekkers is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound quarterback who has a 247Sports Composite score of 90. He’s a four-star recruit, ranked as the seventh-best dual-threat quarterback in the nation by 247.
His composite score makes him the fifth-highest rated Cyclone recruit in 247 history behind the likes of Allen Lazard and Jierhl Brock, who was a part of last year’s recruiting class.
Dekkers has the stats to back it up. He completed 62 percent of his passes this season for 3,640 yards and 36 touchdowns. He added 439 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Dekkers threw for an eye-popping 48 touchdowns in 2018 for West Sioux.
The Iowa State staff didn’t stop there for highly-touted quarterbacks. The staff also got a commitment from Minnesota native Aiden Bouman, who’s ranked as the 22nd best pro-style quarterback and has a composite score of 87. Bouman is the son of former NFL quarterback Todd Bouman.
Bouman’s best season came as a junior when he completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,974 yards and 35 touchdowns. This season, the 6-foot-5 quarterback completed 59 percent of his passes for 3,185 yards and 27 touchdowns. Bouman will early enroll at Iowa State in January.
While the quarterbacks could be the future of the program after Brock Purdy and Re-al Mitchell, perhaps the most important commitment of the class is defensive tackle Latrell Bankston. Bankston is a junior college commit from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
Bankston is the No. 3 JUCO defensive lineman in the nation and has a composite score of 88. His commitment is important to Iowa State because the Cyclones graduate both Ray Lima and Jamahl Johnson, who have anchored Iowa State’s interior since 2017.
The Georgia native is 6-1, 285 pounds and chose the Cyclones over Arkansas, Arizona, Oregon State, Houston, Kansas State and Maryland.
Bankston had 50 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks and a forced fumble this season for Hutchinson.
Iowa State needs Bankston to produce quickly to help fill the void of Lima and Johnson. Bankston will be aided by the fact he’s early enrolling to get a jump on things.
Iowa State has two other players committed who could produce right away. One is 6-3 receiver Xavier Hutchinson. He’s a junior college commit from Blinn College in Texas. He should help replace some of the production Iowa State got from fellow big-bodied receiver La’Michael Pettway this season.
Hutchinson chose Iowa State over Oklahoma, Nebraska and TCU. He caught 47 passes for 652 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.
The final marquee recruit of the 2020 class is ranked No. 3 at his position coming out of high school. He’s 5-11, 200-pound Arizona long snapper Koby Hathcock. Iowa State is graduating Steven Wirtel, who was a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly award, which recognizes the nation’s best long snapper.
In the early signing period, Iowa State commits include four offensive linemen, four receivers, four defensive backs, three defensive linemen, three linebackers, two quarterbacks and a long snapper.
