Cyclones add grad transfer Coleman-Lands from DePaul

AMES – DePaul graduate transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands, who averaged 11.1 points last season and has made 235 career 3-pointers, has signed with Iowa State, head coach Steve Prohm announced Tuesday.
Coleman-Lands will be eligible to play the 2020-21 season pending his graduation from DePaul.
Coleman-Lands, a 6-foot-4 guard from Indianapolis, Indiana, began his career at Illinois, where he led the team in three-pointers made in each of his two seasons. He was granted a sixth year by the NCAA in early April after sitting out the 2017-18 season as a transfer and then being limited to just nine games in 2018-19 due to a broken hand.
“We are excited to bring Jalen into our program,” Prohm said. “Being from the Midwest, he is a player we’ve been familiar with for a while. He will bring immediate experience, leadership and scoring to the perimeter that we needed for this season. We are looking for Jalen to make a big impact on both ends of the floor.”
Last season, Coleman-Lands started all 32 games for the Blue Demons. He hit 63 3-pointers, ranking 11th in the BIG EAST with 2.0 makes per game, and reached double figures in 20 games.
Coleman-Lands will provide valuable experience on the perimeter for the 2020-21 Iowa State team. In his career, Coleman-Lands has played in 110 games, making 80 starts. He has scored 1,072 career points and made 235 3-pointers at a 36.4 percent clip.
Coleman-Lands is the second transfer addition of the spring for the Cyclones, joining guard Tyler Harris who comes from Memphis.
