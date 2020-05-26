Cyclones add grad transfer Coleman-Lands from DePaul

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AMES – DePaul graduate transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands, who averaged 11.1 points last season and has made 235 career 3-pointers, has signed with Iowa State, head coach Steve Prohm announced Tuesday.

Coleman-Lands will be eligible to play the 2020-21 season pending his graduation from DePaul.

Coleman-Lands, a 6-foot-4 guard from Indianapolis, Indiana, began his career at Illinois, where he led the team in three-pointers made in each of his two seasons. He was granted a sixth year by the NCAA in early April after sitting out the 2017-18 season as a transfer and then being limited to just nine games in 2018-19 due to a broken hand.

“We are excited to bring Jalen into our program,” Prohm said. “Being from the Midwest, he is a player we’ve been familiar with for a while. He will bring immediate experience, leadership and scoring to the perimeter that we needed for this season. We are looking for Jalen to make a big impact on both ends of the floor.”

Last season, Coleman-Lands started all 32 games for the Blue Demons. He hit 63 3-pointers, ranking 11th in the BIG EAST with 2.0 makes per game, and reached double figures in 20 games.