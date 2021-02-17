 Skip to main content
Cyclone women edge Kansas
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Cyclone women edge Kansas

  • Updated
isu logo

LAWRENCE, Kan.  -- Iowa State (14-8, 10-5 Big 12) rallied in the fourth quarter to get past Kansas (7-12, 3-10 Big 12) 84-82 Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

Leading the way for ISU was Ashley Joens, who got her 10th double-double of the season with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

During the contest, Joens became the 11th player in Iowa State history to surpass 1,500 career points. Lexi Donarski had her second-straight 20-point effort with 20, while Kristin Scott also reached double figures in a fourth-straight contest with 18.

ISU led 38-34 at the break.

Kansas came out of the locker room stronger, with Ioanna Chatzileonti notching their first seven points of the half, capping it with KU's first lead at 41-40. The Jayhawks hit six of their first seven shots to move ahead by six at 51-45 before ISU was able to reel KU back in and get back ahead on a Johnson 3-pointer at 55-54. But Kansas continued to make their shots, going 11-of-15 from the field in the third. Back-to-back Zakiyah Franklin 3-pointers got KU back ahead, but Donarski got a lay-in in the final seconds to make it 66-64 KU heading to the fourth.

Franklin got a lay-in for the first points of the quarter, but the shots finally stopped falling for the Jayhawks, as they went on to miss five-straight. ISU took advantage with a 9-0 run, capped by a Kristin Scott 3-pointer to move back ahead 73-68. Kansas was able to right their ship and get back within one possession at 82-80, but ISU went to the well again as Ashley Joens converted a second-chance bucket with 11 seconds left to put the Cyclones ahead 84-80. Chatziloneti got a layup with 1.6 seconds left to make it a two-point contest again, but ISU was able to get the in-bound in safely as time expired to wrap up the win.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Iowa St. 84, Kansas 82

IOWA ST. (14-8) -- Scott 7-11 2-2 18, Donarski 5-14 9-10 20, Ashley Joens 6-13 11-11 24, Aubrey Joens 2-4 0-0 6, Ryan 3-8 1-1 7, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Feuerbach 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 3-5 0-0 9, Wise 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-58 23-24 84

KANSAS (7-12) -- Chatzileonti 5-11 1-1 11, Jessen 0-2 0-0 0, Franklin 11-16 1-4 26, Kersgieter 6-12 5-5 18, Mitchell 1-4 1-2 3, Prater 3-5 3-4 10, Ajekwu 2-2 0-0 4, Brosseau 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 2-5 4-4 8, Vuksic 1-5 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-63 15-20 82

Iowa St.;20;18;26;20 — 84

Kansas;14;20;32;16 — 82

3-Point Goals—Iowa St. 9-28 (Scott 2-4, Donarski 1-5, Joens 1-5, Joens 2-4, Ryan 0-3, Feuerbach 0-1, Johnson 3-5, Wise 0-1), Kansas 5-16 (Franklin 3-5, Kersgieter 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Prater 1-1, Brosseau 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Vuksic 0-2). Assists—Iowa St. 15 (Donarski 4), Kansas 8 (Franklin 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Iowa St. 35 (Joens 5-12), Kansas 32 (Chatzileonti 4-5). Total Fouls—Iowa St. 14, Kansas 21. Technical Fouls—None. A—388.

