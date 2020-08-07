Cyclone shields designed for Iowa State football safety

The new face shields are just some of the new technology Iowa State is using to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Every morning, an automated text is sent out to every coach, student athlete and staff member with a questionnaire.

“The first thing we wanted to do is check in on everybody everyday to make sure they’re OK,” Coberley said. “Then, we don’t want people coming to the building with symptoms. The text goes out at 6:30 a.m. and asks them the exact same questions the CDC would want to know.

“If they do have anything going on, our medical staff is alerted immediately and then they can interview the person and get them the care they need. It takes a lot of man power to monitor 500 athletes and another 200 staff daily.”

These technologies have helped Iowa State reduce the spread of COVID-19. Iowa State has had nine total positive tests in its entire athletics department — football has had six — since football players were brought back to campus in June.

Coberley said there has been zero spread.