CYCLONE FIESTA: Iowa State caps off historic season with Fiesta Bowl victory

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Iowa State had a year of highs in the dark days of a pandemic. The Cyclones capped it with a dominating performance under one of college football’s brightest spotlights.

Breece Hall ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns, Brock Purdy accounted for two scores and No. 12 Iowa State grinded out a 34-17 victory over No. 25 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

“Life has been really hard for our society, really since March,” coach Matt Campbell said. “Through dark and trying times, this team has been a beacon of hope for a lot. This team has grown and gotten better when things maybe say the other way.”

The Cyclones (9-3, CFP 10) used their ball-control offense to dominate the time of possession and keep Oregon’s offense off the field for long stretches to win their first New Year’s Six bowl.

Hall, an AP All-American, had 34 carries and his ninth 100-yard game this season. Purdy, who went to high school in nearby Gilbert, threw for 156 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-29 passing, adding a touchdown on the ground.

Iowa State had a time of possession advantage of more than 25 minutes to cap the best season in school history.