Cyclone defensive backfield will be leaders of the defense

AMES — If Iowa State’s defense has had a weakness over the last few years, and it hasn’t had many, it would be on the back end.

The Cyclones routinely rank near or at the top of the Big 12 in run defense, but the pass defense usually hoovers around that five or six range.

Part of that could be attributed to the bend-don’t-break style defense Jon Heacock runs where Iowa State will give opposing teams underneath passes but will do its best to make sure they can’t go over the top of the defense. Teams, if they’re patient enough, can dink and dunk their way down the field and Heacock is OK with that because most teams, especially in the Big 12, aren’t patient.

McDonald has been a pass-rush specialist the last two years and led the nation in sacks last season with 10.5.

The two leaders of Iowa State’s secondary are safety Greg Eisworth and cornerback Anthony Johnson, both seniors and four-year starters.

“Greg’s different,” new safeties coach Deon Broomfield said. “He’s a different dude — in a good way. I’ve enjoyed building a relationship with Greg. He’s very goal-oriented and he knows exactly what he wants to do. I’m just trying to help him achieve those goals. He’s a very focused dude. He knows what he needs to do to raise his game. He’s on top of everything. I love working with him.”

Johnson has turned himself into a leader of the defense.