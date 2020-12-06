Cyclone basketball teams set for challenges

Men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm is on the opposite end of the spectrum. He has four freshmen that have played in every game as well, but his four come off the bench.

Iowa State’s bench scored just four points on Wednesday’s game against South Dakota State.

The freshmen aren’t quite as far along as they would be in a normal season and Prohm is having to balance getting them time so they can progress and putting his team in the best position to win the game.

“I told our guys we’re going on a stretch of playing five NCAA tournament teams,” Prohm said. “There is no learning curve this season. It’s go play. That’s what I have to be patient with them this season and continue to put them in positions where they can succeed.

“Yeah, we have to win games and I get that and there’s no question about it but trying to develop your bench puts you in some tough situations because we didn’t have scrimmages or exhibitions or a couple tune up games where you can get these freshmen up to speed. Instead, they’re learning on the fly. We’re not even worried about DePaul (Friday), we’ll worry about them (Saturday). Right now, we’re worried about getting us better. That’s been our biggest focus.”

