COVID-19 complications have tested Kansas State football

AMES — Kansas State has had 78 football players test positive for COVID-19, according to the Kansas City Star.

Currently, 12 Kansas State players have COVID-19 and several more are out due to contact tracing.

The Wildcats haven’t had to cancel or postpone a game this season, but if this week’s three tests don’t go well, they may have to.

“We’re right on the cusp,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said on Monday during the Big 12 teleconference. “Hopefully we have a good week this week from a COVID standpoint because we’re right on the cusp. I couldn’t tell you the exact numbers but it’s more than we would’ve liked.”

Kansas State has had trouble all season handling the coronavirus but this is the first time during the season the positive tests have spiked.

“We got hammered in the preseason in those first couple weeks of September when we were down 40-plus guys,” Klieman said. “Then we had a pretty good stretch where we’d only lose three or four a week, which was a low number and allowed us to still play. Then right after West Virginia we’ve been getting hammered again.”