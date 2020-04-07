Communication has been Iowa State football's top priority

Locally, sophomore offensive lineman Trevor Downing and junior defensive end Zach Petersen have gone back to their family’s respective farms and started working full time.

Even with all of the adversity his team and players are facing on a day-to-day basis, Campbell is proud of how they have responded.

The players have set up games of Madden online to play with and against each other to stay connected. Others have done trick-shot challenges — heck, quarterback Brock Purdy and his family made a Tik Tok dance video.

Anything — even something as simple as a phone call — for the players to stay connected with each other and anything for the coaches to stay connected with the players.

“We had 123 kids that were going to go through the spring here and now some of them are having to worry about the health and well being of their families or some of them have parents that are really struggling because of what’s going on economically,” Campbell said. “We even had a couple kids where it was safer for them to stay here instead of go home.