College wrestling: Young wrestlers made mistakes in ISU's loss to Missouri

“So I just thought to myself, ‘Let’s go. Let’s see how tough this guy really is.’”

The other Iowa State wrestler to win was No. 3 David Carr. Carr easily handled No. 14 Jarrett Jaqcues 14-1.

Dresser saw a different level to Carr’s wrestling that he didn’t see last year. In the final minute, Carr kept attacking and kept growing his lead.

“To go out there and put it on yourself to major a top-ranked guy, that’s growth for David,” Dresser said. “He’s separating himself.”

Carr wanted more out of himself. After the match, he was talking with his dad Nate Carr Sr. — a three-time NCAA Champion — and he thought David had more in him.

“My dad is really competitive just like me,” Carr said. “He was telling me I have to go after it even more. He felt like I had more to give and I believe that, too. I definitely could have scored more points and been more dominant. I have to work harder in the room and be an example to the team.”

Being an example to this young team is important to Carr.

“These guys are super talented and have all of the tools,” Carr said. “Once they start to figure some things out, I think they’re going to be scoring lots of points. I’m a happy person all of the time. I’m always smiling and cheering them on. Hopefully they see that and come along with me and score a lot of points and have a lot of fun.”

