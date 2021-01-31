College wrestling: Oklahoma State edges Iowa State

Iowa State had opportunities to win the meet but a few guys faded late in a few matches and others were unable to get bonus points.

At 125, true freshman Kysen Terukina led No. 13 Trevor Mastrogiovanni 2-1 with nearly two minutes of riding time in the second period, but essentially shut down in the third period and the subsequent sudden victory and lost 6-4.

“Everybody sees that he’s a guy with a lot of talent,” Dresser said. “Look at Zach Redding, he blew a match against Missouri when he was ahead with a minute to go and he shut down. We fussed at him quite a bit about that. We go get the next takedown and make sure the match is over. Kysen will learn from this and he probably doesn’t feel very good about this and as a competitor, he shouldn’t because when you get a chance like that, you have to put them away.”

At 157, No. 3 David Carr dominated his match against No. 13 Wyatt Sheets, winning 8-4. But Sheets was able to keep the score close by wrestling from both of his knees for the whole match.