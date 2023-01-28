College wrestling: No. 4 Iowa State flattens Oklahoma

AMES – Marcus Coleman and Zach Redding each recorded falls as fourth-ranked Iowa State rolled to a 25-12 win over Oklahoma Friday in Big 12 wrestling action.

The Cyclones (11-2 overall, 4-0 Big 12) increased its Big 12 dual meet winning streak to 15.

Iowa State won six of the 10 matches, and seniors – Coleman, Joel Devine and Sam Schulyer all won.

Jason Kraisser got things started off right for ISU with a 7-5 sudden victory over Jared Hill at 157. David Carr followed with a major decision at 165 over Gerrit Nijenhuis, 19-6.

Coleman pinned Keegan Moore in 5 minutes and 50 seconds at 184, and Redding decked Wyatt Henson in 4:11 at 133.

Iowa State is back in action on Sunday playing host to No. 10 Oklahoma State. First match is at 2 p.m.

No. 4 Iowa State 25, Oklahoma 12

157: Jason Kraisser (ISU) dec. Jared Hill, 7-5 SV1

165: David Carr (ISU) maj. dec. Gerrit Nijenhuis, 19-6

174: Tate Picklo (OU) dec. Julien Broderson, 3-2

184: Marcus Coleman (ISU) pinned Keegan Moore, 5:50

197: Joel Devine (ISU) dec. Carson Berryhill, 9-3

285: Sam Schuyler (ISU) dec. Josh Heindselman, 2-0

125: Joey Prata (OU) dec. Conor Knopick, 2-0

133: Zach Redding (ISU) pinned Wyatt Henson, 4:11

141: Mosha Schwartz (OU) dec. Casey Swiderski, 3-2

149: John Wiley (OU) dec. Paniro Johnson, 6-4