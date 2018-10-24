AMES -- Iowa State hasn’t had a wrestling All-American in two seasons.
Jarrett Degen was the lone Cyclone to make the NCAA Championships last season and he made it to the round of 12 -- one round short of earning All-America status.
But during the offseason, Missouri 197-pound standoutWillie Miklus decided to transfer back home. The Altoona native is a three-time All-American and he’s entering his sixth season as a collegiate wrestler. Miklus suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2016, which allowed him to get a medical redshirt.
“Just from a credential standpoint he brings a lot,” Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser said. “The kind of kid he is, he’s solid – he’s the senior leader of this team, which is unusual for a kid to transfer in and establish some leadership.”
Iowa State has a young team. Seven projected starters are sophomores or freshmen. The wrestlers have taken to Miklus' leadership.
“With our team being so young -- feel like I’m an old guy on the team and I’m a sophomore,” 141-pounder Ian Parker said. “Having a guy like Willie is something we didn’t have last year. He’s been there -- he’s an All-American three times and he’s a sixth-year wrestler. That guy, you can’t find more experience in college wrestling than that guy. Having that leadership and trust in a guy you know has run the course is a big part of his leadership.”
Iowa State assistant coach Brent Metcalf said the guys on the team jokingly call the 25-year-old Miklus, “Dad” because of his age and experience.
“I just like talking to guys outside and hanging out outside of the room,” Miklus said. “I don’t like yelling at guys in the room, but I do like sitting down and talking one-on-one with people. It’s a more one-on-one leadership style than anything.”
Miklus has kind of a goofy personality, according to true freshman David Carr. And it shows.
Miklus’ ultimate goal is to finally break through and win a national title. What does he need to work on to get there?
“I just need to get better on my feet, on top and on bottom,” Miklus said with a grin. “If I do those things, then I should be fine.”
Redshirt sophomore Sam Colbray was the 197-pound wrestler for the Cyclones last season. Since Miklus’ arrival, he’s moved down to 184 pounds and Miklus has taken him under his wing. The two practice together often.
Colbray is a guy the coaches have said has all the talent in the world, he just needs to unlock it. Miklus sees the same thing.
“When that dude decides he really wants to score, there isn’t much stopping him,” Miklus said. “Colbray is really, really good. He’s really tough when he decides to be. If he decides that he wants to score 30 points a match, I think he could.”
Miklus has only been at Iowa State since the middle of June, but he’s already made a big impact on the Cyclones’ roster.
