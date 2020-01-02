{{featured_button_text}}

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Iowa State heavyweight Gannon Gremmel captured the 285 pound title at the Southern Scuffle Thursday to become the first Cyclone to win at the event since 2014.

Gremmel won by injury default over Northern Colorado’s Dalton Robertson. Gremmel had scored twice early in the first minute of the match, but Robertson hurt an ankle on one of the takedowns and eventually could not continue.

Gremmel finished the tournament 5-0 outscoring his opponents by a 36-13 margin.

Gremmel was Iowa State’s highest place finisher as the Cyclones did not wrestle many of their regulars.

ISU returns to action next Thursday at Utah Valley.

