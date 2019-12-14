{{featured_button_text}}
AMES — Iowa State won eight of the 10 matches and dealt Chattanooga a 26-7 college wrestling loss Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.

David Carr provided the only bonus points for the Cyclones with a 21-6 technical fall at 157 pounds. Alex Mackall, Todd Small, Ian Parker, Chase Straw, Marcus Coleman, Samuel Colbray and Gannon Gremmel contributed decisions.

Iowa State improved to 2-1, while Chattanooga slipped to 3-5.

LUTHER 22, DUBUQUE 18: Ira Kuehn and Donovan Corn delivered pins at 184 and 197 pounds, respectively, to boost Luther to an American Rivers Conference dual win over Dubuque Saturday.

Each team won five matches, but in addition to the pins the Norse (4-0, 2-0) got a major decision from Sage Nugent at 174.

Dubuque fell to 0-1.

Summaries

IOWA ST. 26. CHATTANOOGA 7

125 — Mackall (ISU) dec. Gutierrez, 6-1, 133 — Small (ISU) dec. Valdes, 7-6, 141 — Parker (ISU) dec. Wallace, 10-4, 149 — Smith (Chatt) maj. dec. Leisure, 13-1, 157 — Carr (ISU) tech. fall over Shilkson, 21-6,, 5:30, 165 — Straw (ISU) dec. Nichiolson, 5-3, 174 — Coleman (ISU) dec. Fortner, 6-4, 184 — Colbray (ISU) dec. Waddell, 3-1, SV1, 197 — Jones (Chatt) dec. Duggan, 8-4, 285 — Gremmel (ISU) dec. Walthall, 6-0.

LUTHER 22, DUBUQUE 18

125 — Camacho (Luth) dec. Obeid, 9-2, 133 — Hazelton (Dub) dec. Difiore, 2-1, 141 — Mandler (Luth) dec. Radeke, 8-1, 149 — Radeke (Dub) dec. Egan, 5-4, 157 — Diaz (Dub) pinned Miller, 1:00, 165 — Anderson (Dub) dec. Weaver, 3-1, 174 — Nugent (Luth) maj. dec. Sears, 11-2, 184 — Kuehn (Luth) pinned Davis, 4:02, 197 — Corn (Luth) pinned Cain, 1:31, 285 — Aiello (Dub) dec. Feldpausch, 3-1.

