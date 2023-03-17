TULSA, Oklahoma – After stumbling in the semifinals last year, Iowa State’s David Carr found a way back into the national finals Friday at the NCAA wrestling championships.

Coming from behind, Carr topped Princeton’s Quincy Monday, 6-5, to earn a spot opposite of Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole in the 165 finals.

“Justin finding different ways to win,” said Carr, now a four-time all-American who won the 157 crown in 2021. “My coaches say find ways to win. You’re good on bottom, good on top. This year I worked on being a complete wrestler, being good on all areas of the mat…scrambling, top, bottom.”

Monday scored a takedown 38 seconds into the match and added two nearfall points with 1:59 left in the first period before Carr scored a reversal just four seconds later. It was 5-2 after one, but then Carr began climbing back.

He opened with a quick escape and then scored with 1:08 left in the second and rode Monday out to keep the match tied 5-all. Then he rode Monday out in the third period again and the riding time point proved to be the difference.

“What an awesome match with an opponent I respect a lot,” Carr said. “Obviously, our dads have had some crazy history.”

Friday’s semifinal match was exactly 30 years after Iowa State three-time national champion Nate Carr beat Oklahoma State’s Kenny Monday for the second consecutive year in the 150-pound national championship match.

“It’s like written out of a movie,” Carr said. “Two of the most historic wrestlers, Kenny Monday and my dad, they battled in overtime, closes matches. And that match (his with Quincy) came down to a close match. And I mean, you can’t write it any better. I think its God, his script, the way things fall.”

Iowa State has one other all-American, as Marcus Coleman moved on from a quarterfinal loss to beat Matt Finesilver of Duke, 4-3, to earn his status and then moved into the consolation semifinals (meaning he can finish no worse than sixth) with a 2 minute and 43 second pin of Will Feldkamp of Clarion.

It will be the second consecutive podium finish at 184 for Coleman.

Zach Redding at 133, Casey Swiderski at 141 and Sam Schuyler at 285 all lost in the blood round one match short of earning all-American status.

During the morning quarterfinals and consolation rounds, there were some excellent performances.

In a technical match that saw neither wrestler get out of position, Carr, scored a 2-1 win over Stanford’s Shane Griffith in a 165-pound quarterfinal in a battle of past NCAA champions.

Each wrestler scored an escape, but it was Carr’s more than a minute of riding time that proved to be the difference.

It was the challenge of facing Griffith, who won at 165 in 2021, among other challenges that saw Carr move up from 157 to 165 this year.

“This weight is a deep weight,” Carr said. “Every single guy is tough. I like that challenge. I moved up for that challenge to get better at wrestling and to become a better person. Keep growing my character, my resilience and as being a man of God. At the end of the day, wrestling is just something I do, my faith is truly who I am.”

