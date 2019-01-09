Try 1 month for 99¢

AMES – No. 21 Iowa State secured its first Big 12 victory of the season with a 29-7 victory over No. 23 North Dakota State.

The Cyclones (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) won eight of 10 bouts in Fargo, including three by bonus-point margin. North Dakota state fell to 6-4, 2-3 Big 12.

At 157 pounds, redshirt junior Chase Straw of Independence put the Cyclones on the board. In a high scoring match, Straw racked up five takedowns against Nick Knutson. He also turned the Bison for a four-point near fall and worked hard on top, garnering 3:34 of riding time in a 17-8 major decision.

After Logan Schumacher lost an 11-0 major decision to NDSU's Andrew Fogarty, ISU redshirt freshman Marcus Coleman jumped out to an early 6-2 lead over Lorenzo De La Riva and held on for an 8-7 decision.

The Cyclones added wins prior to intermission from Sam Colbray -- who locked up four takedowns during a 10-3 decision over Michael Otomo -- and senior Willie Miklus who pinned Cordell Eaton in 2:53.

Following the break, Gannon Gremmel kept Iowa State on track in a rematch from the UWW Junior National Freestyle finals against Brandon Metz. Gremmel scored a takedown, earned two back points and rode for 1:55 in a 7-3.

Iowa State's 133-pounder Austin Gomez followed a sudden victory loss by teammate Brent Fleetwood with a takedown eight seconds into sudden victory for a win over Cam Sykora.

Redshirt freshman Ryan Leisure then prevailed in his Iowa State debut with an 8-7 win over Sawyer Degen, the younger brother of Cyclone 149-pounder Jarrett Degen. It was Jarrett Degen who closed out the dual with a 16-5 major decision against Jaden Van Maanen.

Iowa State returns home on Sunday at 2 p.m. to take on Fresno State in Hilton Coliseum. 

