AMES -- David Carr made an impressive collegiate debut and 12th-ranked Iowa State put together a 24-15 dual wrestling win over Bucknell Sunday.
Wrestling at 157 pounds, Carr racked up a technical fall over Jaden Fisher, 18-3 for one of three bonus point victories by the Cyclones. Jarrett Degen recorded a 15-5 major decision at 149 pounds and Marcus Coleman pinned his opponent at 174.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Other Cyclone winners were Alex Mackall, Ian Parker and Sam Colbray.
Iowa State is now 1-0 on the season while Bucknell fell to 0-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.