College wrestling: Iowa State, Northern Iowa drop final duals in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Sixth-ranked Iowa State dropped a 22-12 decision to top-ranked Penn State Tuesday in its final match at the Collegiate Duals.

The Cyclones did have a highlight win in the match.

Fourth-ranked Marcus Coleman scored a 9-7 victory over top-ranked and two-time defending national champion Aaron Brooks at 184.

Coleman used a huge move in the second period for six points to take a 6-3 lead into the third and then he held on for victory.

ISU also got wins from Corey Cabanban at 125, Paniro Johnson at 149 and David Carr at 165.

No. 8 North Carolina State 27, UNI 12: Parker Keckeisen avenged a loss from the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, but the Panthers lost several close matches in a dual loss to the Wolfpack.

Third-ranked Keckeisen locked up a cradle on the edge of the mat in the second period and pinned second-ranked Trent Hidlay in 3:54 at 184 to highlight UNI’s night.

Colin Realbuto finished the duals 3-0 with a 5-4 win over Jackson Arrington, while Austin Yant picked up a 5-3 win over Matty Scott.