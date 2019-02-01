Try 1 month for 99¢

AMES -- Iowa State recorded four pins and overpowered South Dakota State 47-0 Friday in a Big 12 Conference wrestling dual meet at Hilton Coliseum.

Zane Mulder, Alex Mackall, Austin Gomez and Jarrett Degen provided the falls while Marcus Coleman and Ian Parker posted major decisions and Willie Miklus accepted a forfeit.

The Cyclones improved to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in Big 12 action. They host Utah Valley Sunday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments