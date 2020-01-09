College wrestling: Iowa State flattens Utah Valley

OREM, Utah – No. 11 Iowa State scored five falls as the Cyclones routed Utah Valley, 45-0, Thursday in a Big 12 Conference dual meet.

Joel Shapiro kicked things off for the Cyclones as the sophomore flattened No. 17 Tanner Orndorff at 197 in 2 minutes and 12 seconds.

Alex Mackall at 125, Ian Parker at 141, Ryan Leisure at 149 and David Carr at 157 also recorded pins.

In a back-and-forth match at 133, 21st-ranked Todd Small scored as time expired to beat No. 17 Taylor LaMont, 13-12,

Independence native Chase Straw topped Koy Wilkinson, 7-5, at 165.

Iowa State returns to action Saturday at the Sun Devil Duals in Phoenix at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Cyclones wrestle Campbell (Noon), Harbard (2 p.m.) and Arizona State (8 p.m.), all times Central.

Iowa State 45, Utah Valley 0