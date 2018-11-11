Try 1 month for 99¢

AMES -- Iowa State won nine of 10 matches and earned bonus points in four victories as the Cyclones overpowered SIU-Edwardsville 37-3 Sunday in dual wrestling action.

Austin Gomez (133 pounds) and Jarrett Degen (149) posted technical falls while Ian Parker (141) and Marcus Coleman (174) pinned their opponents for the Cyclones (1-0).

Iowa State wrestles at the Lindenwood Open Saturday.

