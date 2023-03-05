TULSA, Okla. – Iowa State will have five wrestlers in tonight’s Big 12 wrestling championships at the BOK Center.

Zach Redding at 133, Paniro Johnson at 149, David Carr at 165, Marcus Coleman at 184 and Sam Schuyler at 285 all qualified for the finals.

Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen will go after third Big 12 title at 184. He will face the Cyclones’ Coleman.

Heading into the finals Missouri leads the team race with 144 points. Iowa State is third with 121, four points back of Oklahoma State.

UNI is seventh with 69 points.

The championships will air live on ESPNU at 8 p.m. Central tonight.

Earlier Sunday, Iowa State had Casey Swiderski at 141 and Jason Kraisser (157) each finished fourth. Younger Bastida took sixth at 197, while Corey Cabanban at 125 and Julien Broderson at 174 each took eighth.

Swiderski, Kraisser and Bastida all earned NCAA qualifying spots with their finishes.

Northern Iowa’s Kyle Biscoglia took fourth at 133, losing 12-5 to Wyatt Henson of Oklahoma in the third-place match.

Colin Realbuto took fifth at 149, edging Victor Voinovich of Oklahoma State, 3-2. Senior Austin Yant won by medical forfeit over Peyton Hall of West Virginia at 165 to finish fifth. Yant went 4-2 in the tournament.

After losing in the quarterfinals, former Waterloo East star Tyrell Gordon won three straight matches before falling to Zach Elam of Missouri in the third-place match 10-4.

Biscoglia, Realbuto, Yant, Keckeisen and Gordon all have earned NCAA qualifying spots with their finishes. Cael Happel at 141, Derek Holschlag at 157 and Lance Runyon at 174 all will await the fate of an NCAA at-large bid.

The NCAA championships will be held March 16-18 also inside the BOK Center.