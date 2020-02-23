College wrestling: Degen, Iowa State decision North Dakota St.

AMES – A Jarrett Degen third-period ride out of Jaden Van Maanen lifted Degen to a 4-3 victory and helped Iowa State beat North Dakota State, 22-16, Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.

Degen and Van Maanen were tied 3-3 heading into the third, but with the ride out, Degen secured a riding time point and secured the Cyclones (10-5 overall, 7-1 Big 12) victory.

ISU won six of the 10 matches also getting wins from Alex Mackall at 125, Ian Parker at 141, Sam Colbray at 174, Marcus Coleman at 184 and Gannon Gremmel at 285.

The Cyclones will be in action next at the Big 12 championships on March 7-8 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

ISU 22, NDSU 16

157 – Jared Franek (NDSU) dec. Isaac Judge, 11-2, 165 – Andrew Fogarty (NDSU) dec. Chase Straw, 8-1, 174 – Sam Colbray (ISU) dec. Luke Weber, 7-3, 184 – Marcus Coleman (ISU) dec. T.J. Pottinger, 15-4, 197 – Cordell Eaton (NDSU) dec. Joel Shapiro, 3-2, 285 – Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. Brandon Metz, 4-0, 125 – Alex Mackall (ISU) dec. McGwire Midkiff, 6-3, 133 – Cam Sykora (NDSU) inj. def over Todd Small, 1:24, 141 – Ian Parker (ISU) pinned Sawyer Degen, 6:16, 149 – Jarrett Degen (ISU) dec. Jaden Van Maanen, 4-3.

