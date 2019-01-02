CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- Iowa State's Austin Gomez fell short in his bid to capture a Southern Scuffle title, but Gomez was one of eight Cyclone medalists as ISU took third as a team after Wednesday's competition.
Gomez, seeded second at 133, lost, 6-3, to top-seeded Daton Fix of Oklahoma State in the finals.
Gomez had advanced to the finals with a thrilling win in the semifinals earlier in the day. Trailing 8-3 with under minute to go in the second period, Gomez tossed Penn State's Roman Bravo Young to his back and pinned him in 3 minutes and 57 seconds.
Three Iowa State wrestlers finished fifth -- Todd Small (133), Jarrett Degen (149) and Sam Colbray (184). Alex Mackall (125) and Marcus Coleman (174) took sixth.
Independence native Chase Straw took seventh at 157, winning five matches throughout the tournament.
The Cyclones return to action next Wednesday at North Dakota State.
