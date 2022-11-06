College wrestling: Cyclones go 3-0 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No. 14 Iowa State won eight of 10 matches, including six against Top 15 opponents, as the Cyclones defeated No. 12 Wisconsin Saturday in the Battle in the River City.

ISU went 3-0 on the day beating Wisconsin, 26-6, Campbell, 34-3, and Arkansas-Little Rock, 33-7.

The win over the Badgers was highlighted by Paniro Johnson’s 9-4 win over No. 2 Austin Gomez at 149.

Also against Wisconsin, ISU got wins from Kysen Terukina over No. 6 Eric Barnett, 9-7 SV, Zach Redding at 133, Casey Swiderski at 141, David Carr at 165, 7-5, over No. 5 Dean Hamiti, Marcus Coleman at 184, Yonger Bastida at 197 and Sam Schuyler at 285.

In the win over Little Rock, Redding, Carr, Bastida and Schuyler scored major decisions, while MJ Gaitan pinned Triston Willis in 5:27 at 174, and Coleman registered a technical fall over Mason Diel (18-2) at 184.

Against Campbell, Terukina, Cam Robinson at 149, Coleman and Bastida scored major decisions, while Carr pinned Riley Augustine in 4:23 at 165.

Iowa State is next in action Nov. 12 at home against California Baptist.