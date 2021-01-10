College wrestling: Cyclone freshmen show promise in dual wins

And then there’s Bastida, the Cuban who has yet to wrestle in a close match as a Cyclone.

Bastida recorded eight takedowns in his first match to beat Loras’ Brady Vogel 18-8.

The only points Vogel scored were from escapes and illegal holds Bastida did because he’s still learning folkstyle rules while making the transition from freestyle.

Against Nebraska-Kearney’s Joseph Reimers, Bastida only got one takedown.

He only got the one because he pinned Reimers in the first period off of his initial takedown.

“You see a tremendous amount of athleticism, you see a guy that’s still trying to figure out the rules and you see a guy that’s still trying to figure out the difference between freestyle and folkstyle,” Dresser said. “The exciting part is the athleticism is there and he’s really excited to learn and get better. He’s had to adjust so much in 45 or 50 days. He’s pulled off a lot and there’s a lot of upside there.”

Bastida is raising No. 7 Gremmel’s game because they’re wrestling at least once a week in practice.