College wrestling: Cyclone freshmen have taking advantage of opportunities

“And by figuring it out, I don’t mean just winning. I mean, go use all of your tools at your disposal. Go out and get a takedown in the first 30 seconds. I mean, the kid is great. No one can really get through his head and hands defense. I want him to keep going and going and have that confidence to keep building and see where the match goes.”

While this is seen as a “free year” by most because of the COVID 19 pandemic and the blanket waiver by the NCAA to allow all athletes to recoup this season, this is still the NCAA Championships.

“For these freshmen, it’s a real opportunity to earn a spot on the podium,” Assistant coach Derek St. John said. “These guys have gotten thrown into the fire and it’s sink or swim for them. What’s exciting is these guys jumping in there willingly. It’ll be interesting to see how they continue to grow.”

Now that championship season is here, what are the coaches telling the two freshmen?

“Those guys are both 18 years old and still wet behind the ears,” Dresser said. “You don’t tell them much about championship season because they can’t take in a lot. We just turn them loose and let them wrestle. We try not to talk to them too much because they don’t listen to us anyway, but they wrestle really well.