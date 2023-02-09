AMES — Iowa State head wrestling coach Kevin Dresser pulled out his phone and highlighted a text.

It came from Northern Iowa head coach Doug Schwab, who sent it at 4:28 p.m. Sunday after his team beat West Virginia, 20-12, in Morgantown. It was short and pointed — with an expletive playfully attached.

“'It’s on, blank,’” Dresser quoted Schwab’s saying, while declining to fill in the blank.

Dresser's comments came following comments made by Schwab during the UNI head coaches weekly press conference on Monday.

Dresser’s No. 3 Cyclones seek a fourth straight win against the 14th-ranked Panthers at 7 p.m. Friday in the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. Schwab and Dresser played up the intense in-state rivalry as usual this week, with the former once again jokingly threatening the latter with physical harm, and the latter responding with an array of flash cards to visually represent his response.

"I love a healthy rivalry," Schwab said. "Which means we respect each other. But we don’t an inch, we don’t give a quarter. We don’t give nothing. We respect them.

"That is where you have to find as a competitor…I look at it I will fight you for everything… I'll fight Dresser. I'll put Dresser down if I have to, that old bastard. Then he's like ‘that's all you can make fun of me.’ Well, you are old so I can make fun of you on that. His hair is thinning a little bit. I'm sure he'll make fun of me too.

“I took exception at Fight Night because he brought me a Diet Mountain Dew. I’m still pissed about.”

"But.. They have a really good team. They are solid up and down," finished Schwab.

So consider it good, clean fun — and emblematic of the mutual respect the former national champions for Iowa share as coaches.

“I think there’s a lot of friendly banter and I obviously feel like we’re the better team,” said ISU heavyweight Sam Schuyler, who cemented last season’s 16-15 dual win over the Panthers with a late takedown. “I think we’re gonna show that and I think it’s gonna be a really fun match. Hopefully another sold-out area (and it) doesn’t come down to me, but if it does I’m ready.”

Schuyler’s rise to prominence this season comes down to grit. He’s ranked fifth nationally at heavyweight and has built an identity as a closer. Last weekend, the former transfer from Buffalo scored a takedown with 15 seconds remaining against then-No. 5 Dayton Pitzer to seal ISU’s latest 16-15 road win against those other Panthers. Schuyler will likely get a top-15 matchup when he grapples with UNI’s Tyrell Gordon in one of many ranked bouts up and down the lineup.

“Truly there is — and (Schwab) said it — there’s a lot of respect, there’s a lot of fun, there’s a lot of poking,” Dresser said. “But when we get there we know what it’s gonna be. They’re gonna want to take our heads off and we’re gonna have to be ready for that, and we’ve gotta take their heads off. It’s gonna be a heck of a dual meet for fans to watch.”

The Cyclones (14-2, 6-0 Big 12) feature five wrestlers ranked in the top-10 and three lurking in the top 27. The Panthers (7-3, 5-2) showcase two top-10 wrestlers and six others ranked between 11th and 24th. The marquee matchup will come at 184 pounds, where UNI’s second-ranked Parker Keckeisen is set to scrap with ISU’s fourth-ranked Marcus Coleman, but it remains highly likely the outcome will hinge on the final match or two.

Enter Schuyler — if necessary. As Schwab texted, “It’s on,’” and Schuyler relishes taking control in the final moments, especially in a highly-charged atmosphere against a strong in-state foe.

“I think being a heavyweight, that’s just part of what it is,” Schuyler said. “It doesn’t scare me. It used to. Dresser likes to say I used to poop my pants a little bit, but now I’m ready for that.”