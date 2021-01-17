College wrestling: Bastida learning, getting better grasp of folkstyle

“You see a tremendous amount of athleticism, you see a guy that’s still trying to figure out the rules and you see a guy that’s still trying to figure out the difference between freestyle and folkstyle,” coach Kevin Dresser said. “The exciting part is the athleticism is there and he’s really excited to learn and get better.”

Bastida has never had to ride anybody and he’s never had to try and get out from bottom as a freestyle wrestler.

Those are the two areas the coaches are working on most with Bastida.

“It’s going to be a match-by-match, week-by-week thing,” Dresser said. “I think wrestling real matches is probably one of the best learning tools. He and coach St. John sit down a couple times a week and watch video just to learn, technically, what the rules are, what stalling looks like. He’s been a pretty quick study, especially on top. That’s going to be ever-evolving.