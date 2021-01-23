College women's basketball: Texas snaps Iowa State's win streak

AMES — Iowa State’s four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday in Hilton.
The Cyclones had put together an impressive stretch of games, which included beating No. 4 Baylor but couldn’t keep it going against the Texas Longhorns.
No. 24 Iowa State lost to Texas 70-59.
The Cyclones’ win streak was bookended by double-digit losses to the Longhorns.
On Saturday, Iowa State star Ashley Joens was forced out of the game early due to foul trouble.
The junior, averaging 24.6 points and 9.1 rebounds, played just six minutes in the first half because she had three fouls.
“When Ashley Joens plays 19 minutes, we’re going to have a hard time beating anyone,” coach Bill Fennelly said. “When you look at the +/- stat, we’re +9 when she’s in the game. We need to find some other options but we got beat by a better team tonight, for sure.”
For Joens, it was hard for her to find the rhythm of the game because she was out for so long.
“It’s always difficult when you have to sit and then try to get back into the flow of the game,” Joens said. “But what happened, happened. You just have to go out there and keep competing and give everything you can.”
The Iowa City native did give everything she had. Joens finished with 17 points and five rebounds in just 19 minutes.
She was the only Cyclone to break double digits in the scoring column.
“Obviously when she’s not in the game, defenses are a lot different,” Fennelly said. “They don’t have to double team or anything. We have to be more creative and do some things that allow us to score.
“We didn’t have another player in double figures and Ashely only played half of the game. That and Charli Collier were the difference in the game. We couldn’t find another scorer and we could not keep Collier off the boards.”
Collier, Texas’ star post player, had 22 points and 19 rebounds — including six offensive rebounds.
Iowa State had a hard time with Collier and the rest of the Texas team, which plays a physical style of basketball. The Longhorns were called for 19 fouls.
“It wears on you,” Fennelly said. “They’re on you for 40 minutes — full court. There were a few open shots that we just rushed because we expected someone to be there. That’s the effect that pressure has on you. We can’t change who we are and obviously this is not a good matchup for us and it’s a great matchup for them. We have to learn from it.
“I’m really proud of what our team has done to get to this point. The last time we lost to Texas, we went out and won four games in a row.”
Texas 70, Iowa State 59
TEXAS (11-3) — Collier 8-17 5-6 22, Allen-Taylor 6-8 1-1 16, Lambert 2-10 0-0 4, Ortiz 1-7 0-0 3, Taylor 6-14 2-4 14, Ebo 1-1 0-0 2, Chevalier 3-5 0-0 6, Holle 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-63 8-11 70.
IOWA ST. (10-5) — Scott 3-5 0-0 7, Donarski 3-13 0-0 8, Feuerbach 1-2 2-4 4, Ashley Joens 7-15 2-2 17, Ryan 2-5 1-2 5, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Wise 2-3 3-4 8, Aubrey Joens 2-4 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-53 9-14 59.
Texas 20 14 21 15 — 70
Iowa St. 12 17 14 16 — 59
3-Point Goals—Texas 6-18 (Collier 1-3, Allen-Taylor 3-4, Lambert 0-3, Ortiz 1-5, Taylor 0-1, Chevalier 0-1, Holle 1-1), Iowa St. 8-24 (Scott 1-2, Donarski 2-6, Joens 1-5, Ryan 0-2, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-3, Wise 1-2, Joens 2-4). Assists—Texas 13 (Ortiz 6), Iowa St. 11 (Ryan 9). Fouled Out—Texas Collier. Rebounds—Texas 35 (Collier 6-19), Iowa St. 32 (Joens 3-5). Total Fouls—Texas 19, Iowa St. 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—1,026.