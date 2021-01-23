College women's basketball: Texas snaps Iowa State's win streak

The Iowa City native did give everything she had. Joens finished with 17 points and five rebounds in just 19 minutes.

She was the only Cyclone to break double digits in the scoring column.

“Obviously when she’s not in the game, defenses are a lot different,” Fennelly said. “They don’t have to double team or anything. We have to be more creative and do some things that allow us to score.

“We didn’t have another player in double figures and Ashely only played half of the game. That and Charli Collier were the difference in the game. We couldn’t find another scorer and we could not keep Collier off the boards.”

Collier, Texas’ star post player, had 22 points and 19 rebounds — including six offensive rebounds.

Iowa State had a hard time with Collier and the rest of the Texas team, which plays a physical style of basketball. The Longhorns were called for 19 fouls.