College women's basketball: Sooners knock off Cyclones

NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma knocked off Iowa State, 67-61, in women’s basketball action Tuesday night in Norman, Okla.

The Cyclones (12-8 overall, 8-5 Big 12) fell behind early and played catch-up for the rest of the game. Oklahoma (7-9, 4-7 Big 12) led by as many as 16 points in the first half and had a 14-point advantage late in the third quarter before the Cyclones tried to stage a comeback.

Ashley Joens scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half to help ISU cut the Sooner lead down to three points multiple times in the fourth quarter. However, Madi Williams answered with multiple big baskets for OU to halt any Cyclone momentum, scoring a game-high 27 points on 13-of-21 shooting.

Joens also grabbed 10 boards for a 20-point, 10-rebound outing, her ninth double-double of the season. Aubrey Joens added 17 points from off the bench and Emily Ryan had seven points and a team-high seven assists, her 14th 5-plus assist game of the season.

Oklahoma 67, Iowa St. 61

IOWA ST. (12-8) — Scott 6-9 0-0 14, Donarski 0-5 0-2 0, Feuerbach 1-6 0-0 3, Ashley Joens 8-14 3-4 20, Ryan 3-10 0-2 7, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Wise 0-3 0-0 0, Aubrey Joens 6-13 1-2 17, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-63 4-10 61