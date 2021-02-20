College women's basketball: Oklahoma State recovers after Cyclone rally

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State held on to defeat Iowa State, 80-73, in women's basketball action Saturday afternoon in Stillwater, Okla.

Iowa State (14-9, 10-6 Big 12) made it a game after falling behind by 20 points in the second period, taking its first lead of the game with 7:20 left in the game on an Ashley Joens bucket.

However, Natasha Mack scored eight of her game-high 24 points in the final five minutes to keep the Cyclones at bay. She also had six blocks in the contest for Oklahoma State (17-6, 13-4).

Joens poured in 23 points, her 16th 20-point game of the season, to pace the Cyclones. Joens had help from Lexi Donarski, who chipped in 12 points, and Kristin Scott, who scored double figures (13 points) behind a 3-of-5 effort from beyond the arc.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Cyclones made 52.6% of their 3-pointers (10-of-19), their 10th double-digit effort from downtown on the year.

The Cowgirls had a 23-16 advantage after the first quarter and led by as many as 10 points in the first 10 minutes. Six early turnovers caused the Cyclones to fall behind.

The OSU lead to ballooned to 19 points at 35-16, as the Cowboys scored the first 12 points of the second quarter. Mack had three-straight buckets in the run.