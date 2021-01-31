College women's basketball: No. 9 Baylor continues to bring out the best in Iowa State

AMES — Iowa State and Baylor put together another game to remember.

The Cyclones were on a two-game winning streak against the Lady Bears, and on Sunday in Hilton Coliseum, Iowa State tried to make it three in a row.

The game was tight the whole way with eight lead changes and seven ties. Baylor led by one entering the fourth quarter and the Lady Bears’ defense clamped down over the game’s closing minutes. Iowa State failed to make a shot in the final 4:10.

As a result, No. 9 Baylor beat Iowa State 85-77.

“We got stagnant, our spacing got bad, our shot selection wasn’t what it needed to be at times,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “Defensively, they ratcheted it up really high. They were ultra, ultra physical on the ball and we just couldn’t get people in the right spots. You have to give Baylor credit, Kim (Mulkey’s) teams are always ultra good defensively.”

Ashley Joens led the way for Iowa State, scoring 25 points and grabbing seven rebounds. But Baylor made it difficult for the Iowa State star, who shot just 6—for-22 from the field and went 3 of 9 from 3-point range. Joens was 10-for-10 from the free throw line.