College women's basketball: No. 7 seed Iowa State opens with Michigan State

AMES — The Iowa State women’s basketball team got a history lesson on Monday.

The Cyclones were selected to play in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament as a No. 7 seed against the No. 10 seed Michigan State Spartans in San Antonio, Texas.

As soon as the selection was announced, associate head coach Jodi Steyer addressed the team and told them about the 2009 NCAA Tournament, when Iowa State beat Michigan State 69-68 to advance to the Elite Eight, which was the most recent time the Cyclones were in the Elite Eight.

“There’s a newspaper clipping on the walls of Sukup (Practice Facility) of that game,” guard Emily Ryan said. “When we found out about our draw, coach Steyer told us about an awesome comeback they had at the end of the game to advance. It was exciting to hear the deep history we have here at Iowa State.”

The deep history exists because of coach Bill Fennelly. Before Fennelly arrived at Iowa State, the Cyclones had an all-time record of 249-353. Fennelly’s record as Iowa State’s head coach is 539-283.

This is Fennelly’s 26th season at Iowa State and it will be his 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance — the Cyclones likely would’ve made it last year, too, so it could have been the 23rd appearance in 26 seasons.